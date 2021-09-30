Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102908399
Partial image of man and woman bumping fists in medical gloves in office. Modern successful business people wearing medical masks. Health protection at collective working during Covid-19 pandemic
UKRAINE
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
blurblurredbusinessbusiness teamcarecaucasiancolleaguescooperationcoronaviruscorporatecovid-19coworkerscroppedemployeesentrepreneursepidemiceuropeanfinancefist bumpfriendsgirlsguyhealthinfectionjobmanmanagementmanagersmedicalmedical glovesmedical maskmedicaremedicineobscure faceofficepandemicpartialprofessionprotectionprotectivesafetyselective focussmartwatchteamworkviruswomenworkworkingworkplaceworkspace
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist