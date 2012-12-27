Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Partial image of male trader investor holding crypto coin with background of blurred financial graph on computer monitors. Man monitoring and analyzing cryptocurrency stock market at night home
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4912 × 7360 pixels • 16.4 × 24.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG