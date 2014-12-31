Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Partial image of focused male trader and businessman watching on computer monitor. Young caucasian man sitting at desk at home. Concept of freelance and remote work. Night time
business, deadline and technology concept - businesswoman with smartphone and computer working at night office
Beautiful woman working as interior designer, staying late at night in office with drawings and laptop computer to complete a project. The girl draws a circle with compasses
suspicious young man using laptop while girlfriend sleeping in bed at night
Charming blonde lady in glasses sitting in armchair and working on modern laptop
Stressed man typing at his laptop keyboard and looking at the screen in the dark room
Portrait of senior financial advisor sitting at workplace in front of computer at late night and drinking coffee while analyzing data.
A leader helping colleague with computer work explaining coworker new corporate application usage

See more

1309216978

See more

1309216978

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125050443

Item ID: 2125050443

Partial image of focused male trader and businessman watching on computer monitor. Young caucasian man sitting at desk at home. Concept of freelance and remote work. Night time

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4912 × 7360 pixels • 16.4 × 24.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

BAZA Production