Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102908546
Partial image of caucasian and black girls elbow bumping while meet after Coronavirus quarantine in office. Modern business women wearing medical masks. Collective working during Covid-19 pandemic
UKRAINE
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
black girlblack womanblurblurredbusinessbusiness teamcarecaucasiancolleaguescooperationcoronaviruscorporatecovid-19coworkerscroppedelbow bumpingemployeesepidemiceuropeanfinancefriendsgirlsglassesguyshealthinfectionjoblooking at each othermanagersmedicalmedical maskmedicaremeetmeetingmenmultiethnicmultiracialobscure faceofficepandemicpartialprotectionprotectivesafetyselective focusteamworkviruswomenworkplaceworkspace
Categories: Abstract, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist