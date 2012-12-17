Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Part of a white, black and blue Maritime fishing boat. Some of the windows show and a rope hangs down from out of frame. Large black numbers are painted across the boat on peeling white paint.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

24380173

Stock Photo ID: 24380173

Part of a white, black and blue Maritime fishing boat. Some of the windows show and a rope hangs down from out of frame. Large black numbers are painted across the boat on peeling white paint.

Photo Formats

  • 2592 × 3872 pixels • 8.6 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Graham Taylor Photography

Graham Taylor Photography