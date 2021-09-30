Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085897805
Part of a handmade Christmas composition made of spruce branches with white balls and a shiny star
St Petersburg, Russia
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundballbowbranchcardcelebrationchristmaschristmas treecompositionconedecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesigneventfestivefirgiftglittergoldgoldengreenhighlightsholidayilluminatedlightmerrynaturenewnew yearornamentpineplantpresentredribbonseasonseasonalshineshinysilversnowsparklesprucestartreewhitewinteryear
Similar images
More from this artist