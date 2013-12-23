Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
PARKER, CO - JULY 18: Successful Canadian rider Karen Cudmore pilots Southern Pride to a top-ten finish in the $50,000 Grand Prix of Denver at the Colorado Horse Park on July 18, 2009 in Parker, CO.
Photo Formats
2100 × 1500 pixels • 7 × 5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 714 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG