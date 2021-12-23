Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097380359
Park Street, Kolkata, India - December 23, 2021: people enjoying christmas festival and christmas vibes at allen park Kolkata
Ward Number 91, Allen Park, Park Ln, 63, Park St, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016, India
p
By pmraj2020
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundballballsbasketbaublesbeautifulboxbrightbubblesbulbcelebrationchristmas decorationchristmas decoration lightschristmas in kolkatachristmas lightingcloseupcolorfuldecemberdecordecorated lightingdecorationdecorativedesigneasterfairygiftgiftsgoldholidaykolkatalightingornamentoutdoorpark street kolkatapinepresentredretroseasonseasonalspherestoretraditiontraditionaltreexmasxmas shopping
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist