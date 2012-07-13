Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Park Güell located in the heart of Barcelona. Amazing park designed by Antoni Gaudi. Must see place in Catalonia, Barcelona. Amazing sunny early spring day. Beautiful looking archtecture history
Formats
7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG