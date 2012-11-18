Images

PARIS - SEPTEMBER 23: Students carry a poster 'Sarkozy gives 15 million for the rich and for the students..." at the strike against raise of the retirement age on September 23, 2010 in Paris, France
Stock Photo ID: 61578832

PARIS - SEPTEMBER 23: Students carry a poster 'Sarkozy gives 15 million for the rich and for the students..." at the strike against raise of the retirement age on September 23, 2010 in Paris, France

Olga Besnard