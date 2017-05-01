Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
PARIS - OCTOBER 16: Emily SAMUELSON and Evan BATES of USA perform compulsory dance at Eric Bompard Trophy at Palais-Omnisports de Bercy October 16, 2009 in Paris, France.
Photo Formats
2657 × 3800 pixels • 8.9 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
699 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
350 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.