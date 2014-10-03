Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
PARIS - NOVEMBER 27: Klara KADLECOVA / Petr BIDAR of Czech Republic perform during pairs free skating event at Eric Bompard Trophy on November 27, 2010 at Palais-Omnisports de Bercy, Paris, France.
Photo Formats
2484 × 3150 pixels • 8.3 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
789 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
395 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.