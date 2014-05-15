Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
PARIS - NOVEMBER 10: Andreas SEPPI of Italy during 2nd round match against Fernando Verdasco at BNP Paribas Masters, Palais Omnisports de Bercy on November 10, 2009 in Paris, France.
Photo Formats
2800 × 2221 pixels • 9.3 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 793 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 397 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.