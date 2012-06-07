Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
PARIS - MARCH 21: Gilles Jacob, President of the Cannes Film Festival speaks on his new book La Vie Passera Comme Un Reve (Life Will Go Like A Dream) in FNAC store on March 21, 2009 in Paris, France
Photo Formats
2336 × 3504 pixels • 7.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.