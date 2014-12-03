Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
PARIS - JUNE 27: Long queue at Eiffel tower on June 27, 2007 in Paris, France. Over 6 million people visit the tower each year, and a staggering 209 million since its opening 120 years ago.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

40007041

Stock Photo ID: 40007041

PARIS - JUNE 27: Long queue at Eiffel tower on June 27, 2007 in Paris, France. Over 6 million people visit the tower each year, and a staggering 209 million since its opening 120 years ago.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2997 × 2211 pixels • 10 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 738 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 369 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

paul prescott

paul prescott