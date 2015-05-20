Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Paris, France - May 20, 2015. Saint- Augustine Cathedral dome and La Defense - business center with dozens of skyscrapers and business centers is on the background
Formats
4724 × 3150 pixels • 15.7 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG