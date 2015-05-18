Images

Image
PARIS, FRANCE - May 18, 2015: Paris Marcel Dassault Hotel at Champs-Elysees. Marcel Dassault Hotel was built in 1844. Marcel Dassault Hotel which houses Artcurial is today a space dedicated to art.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 13, 2015: The beautiful ottoman neo-baroque clock tower of Dolmabahce Palace, on January 13 in Istanbul.
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 1, 2016: Grand Palais des Champs-Elysees. Grand Palais in Beaux-Arts architecture style was built for Universal Exposition of 1900.
Bilbao / Spain - June 10, 2019: Cityscape in summer sunny day. High resolution photo.
January 2018 This statue representing Simon Bolivar is located in the omonymous square in Medellin to recall his battle against the Spanish conquerors.
Seville, Spain - March 12, 2014: The Central Post Office (Oficina Central de Correos) located on Constitution Avenue (Avenida de la Constitución).
NEW YORK CITY, NY -9 NOV 2018- Autumn view of the Washington Square Arch with foliage, located in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Lower Manhattan near the campus of New York University (NYU).
Monte Carlo, Monaco - September 23, 2018: Street near the world famous Monte Carlo casino in Monaco at a cloudy day

Item ID: 1711367932

Formats

  • 5312 × 3541 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Palei

Irina Palei