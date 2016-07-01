Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
PARIS, FRANCE -1 JULY 2016- Opened in 1951, the Jussieu Campus of the Universite Pierre et Marie Curie ,UPMC ,located in the 5th arrondissement of Paris in the Latin Quarter is also known as Paris 6.
Formats
5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG