Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Parcel receiving officer man hold Parcel box from women and use laptop to register in the online system to send parcels to the destination correctly : transportation system concept
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG