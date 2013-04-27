Images

Image
Paper and textile textures set. Blank old pages with rough faded surface. Perfect for background and vintage style design. Empty place for text.
Old texture brown cardboard sheet of empty paper background.
marble wall and floor for kitchen and bath tile for print , flower abstract texture background , fabric textile pattern for indian saree t-shirt design
Clear and Clean Cardboard Background with Clear Tape on the Top.
brown paper texture or background.
White wall tiles useful as a background
Old paper textures set. Blank old pages with rough faded surface. Perfect for background and vintage style design. Empty place for text.
background of crafted yellow paper. Crumpled paper closeup

737507332

737507332

Item ID: 2137412547

Formats

  • 7880 × 6600 pixels • 26.3 × 22 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 838 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 419 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrei Stepanov

Andrei Stepanov