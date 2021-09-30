Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100325603
paper cup of natural coffee with carved white heart in women's palm closes the statue of atlant on Palace Square in St. Petersburg
Related keywords
atlantbrowncafecappuccinocentercitycityscapecoffeecoffee lovercoffee timeconceptcupdaydrinkdvortsovayaespressoeuropehandheadquartersheartholidayhorizontallattelife stylelifestylemorningpalacepalmpaving stonespetersburgrelaxrussiasaint petersburgsquarest. petersburgstatuestreetstudysunsetsymboltourtourismtouristtripvacationwalkweekendwinter palaceyellow
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Food and Drink
