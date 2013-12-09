Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 787898539
Pantheon and Fountain, Rome, Italy (Translation from the Pantheon: "Marcus Agrippa, son of Lucius, made [this building] when consul for the third time")
Photo Formats
4576 × 3056 pixels • 15.3 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG