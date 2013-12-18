Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Pantheon, built as a temple to the seven deities of the seven planets in the religion of Ancient Rome.The inscription reads CIT, "Marcus Agrippa, son of Lucius, having been consul three times".

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

1407673

Stock Photo ID: 1407673

Pantheon, built as a temple to the seven deities of the seven planets in the religion of Ancient Rome.The inscription reads CIT, "Marcus Agrippa, son of Lucius, having been consul three times".

Photo Formats

  • 3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

P

Pierrette Guertin