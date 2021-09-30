Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093506351
A panoramic view on the snow-capped peak of Tetnuldi in the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range in Georgia, Svaneti Region. A glacier is going down the mountain slopw. Sharp peaks, wanderlust, solitude.
Svaneti Range, Georgia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventurecaucasuscaucasus mountainschkhunderi passdiscoverydzhangi-taueuropefreedomgeorgiageorgia countrygistolaglaciergreater caucasushigh uphikinghiking pathhiking trailhilljangi-taujourneylakutsialandscapemestiamestia ushguli trekmountainmountain peakmountain peaksmountaineeringmountainsnatureoutdooroutdoorspanoramapanoramicpeakrussiascenerysnowsummitsvanetisvanetiatetnulditranquil scenetraveltravel destinationtrekkingupper svanetiushguliwanderlustwilderness
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist