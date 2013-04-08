Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Panoramic view of Glacier Lagoon Jokulsarlon with icebergs and Vatnajokull Glacier tongue, Iceland, summer, with a touristic kayaking and people
Formats
8226 × 3000 pixels • 27.4 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 365 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 183 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG