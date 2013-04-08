Images

Image
Panoramic view of Glacier Lagoon Jokulsarlon with icebergs and Vatnajokull Glacier tongue, Iceland, summer, with a touristic kayaking and people
Icebergs are huge mountains of ice, a breakaway from a glacier and drifting in the sea or ocean.
Iceberg lagoon at Jokulsarlon Iceland
Seal resting on an iceberg floating on water with cloudy sky, icebergs and mountains on the background
Beautiful glacier, Antarctic ocean, Antarctic Peninsula Antarctica
Glacier landscape in Iceland
Picturesque view of Antarctic mountain.
Viewpoint from Skeidara bridge monument, to Hvannadalshnukur peak, with wide plain of black volcanic sand marbled with creeks of run-off from the Skeioararjokull glacier

1109774531

1109774531

2131772467

Item ID: 2131772467

Panoramic view of Glacier Lagoon Jokulsarlon with icebergs and Vatnajokull Glacier tongue, Iceland, summer, with a touristic kayaking and people

Formats

  8226 × 3000 pixels • 27.4 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  1000 × 365 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  500 × 183 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Oleg Senkov

Oleg Senkov