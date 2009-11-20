Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Panoramic view of the Gardena Pass, Gardena Pass and the pass road in the South Tyrolean Dolomites. It connects Val Gardena in Val Badia and the municipalities of Selva, Corvara, Colfosco and Alta Bad
Looks Dolomites towards Passo Rolle - Unesco
Awesome dolomite Tre Scarperi peaks panorama, South Tyrol, Italy
Foratata Peak in Tena Valley, Aragon, Huesca, Spain.
nature, parks, trails
Landscape from Ligurian mountains part of Italian Alps
beautiful mountain view
Winter in New Zealand mountains

See more

1765796012

See more

1765796012

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122832126

Item ID: 2122832126

Panoramic view of the Gardena Pass, Gardena Pass and the pass road in the South Tyrolean Dolomites. It connects Val Gardena in Val Badia and the municipalities of Selva, Corvara, Colfosco and Alta Bad

Formats

  • 4128 × 2752 pixels • 13.8 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

W

Wolfgang Cibura