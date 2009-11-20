Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Panoramic view of the Gardena Pass, Gardena Pass and the pass road in the South Tyrolean Dolomites. It connects Val Gardena in Val Badia and the municipalities of Selva, Corvara, Colfosco and Alta Bad
Formats
4128 × 2752 pixels • 13.8 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG