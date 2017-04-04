Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Panoramic view of the crystal-clear Lake Hallstatt. In the background the Dachstein glacier with a cloudless blue sky. Hallstatt, Salzkammergut, Upper Austria.
Edit
The Alps and Como lake in summer, Italy.
Huechulafquen Lake, Patagonia Argentina, trout Fly fishing tour
Sunset on Garda Lake, spectacular view on lake, italian summer. Tempesta, Trentino.
Cruise on Lake Lucerne in autumn, Central Switzerland, Switzerland
Beautiful scenery (Alaska)
the amazing blue lakes of Banff
lake achen surrounded by mountains in Tirol Austria

See more

1887101908

See more

1887101908

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139940987

Item ID: 2139940987

Panoramic view of the crystal-clear Lake Hallstatt. In the background the Dachstein glacier with a cloudless blue sky. Hallstatt, Salzkammergut, Upper Austria.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

U. Eisenlohr

U. Eisenlohr