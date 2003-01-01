Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Panoramic picture of the clear turquoise water ponds on the yellow layers going down the mountain of the Huanglong Scenic Area's terraces, Sichuan, China. Fairytale landscape of the UNESCO Heritage
Formats
8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG