Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
panoramic photo of a large lavender field. The lines of purple plants create a strong perspective framed by a deep blue Summer sky and cumulus cloud
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

35328652

Stock Photo ID: 35328652

panoramic photo of a large lavender field. The lines of purple plants create a strong perspective framed by a deep blue Summer sky and cumulus cloud

Photo Formats

  • 4193 × 2096 pixels • 14 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

C

Chris Sargent

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.