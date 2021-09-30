Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101470922
panel box made of stainless steel equipped with push buttons and selectors to control the units in the oil processing facility
K
By Kalken
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architecturebackgroundbuildingcablecitycloseupcontainercontrolcontrol systemelectricelectricalenergyfacilitygreengreen lighthigh voltageindicatorindustrial backgroundironlandscapematerialmetaloutdoorpanelpanel boxplantpowerpush buttonred lightselectorsignsitestainless steelstationsteelstreetsymbolview
Categories: Objects, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist