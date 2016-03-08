Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
PAMPLONA, SPAIN - MARCH 27. 3 months of strike in centers technical inspection of vehicles in Gipuzkoa they collapse the ITV of the bordering provinces, march 27, 2010 in Pamplona, Spain.
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.