Image
PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JULY 9 : An El Cid tests a bull with a cape minutes before he was gored at the same bullfight, during the festivals of San Fermin July 9, 2009 in Pamplona, Spain.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

34017187

Stock Photo ID: 34017187

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3200 × 1799 pixels • 10.7 × 6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

J

Jennifer Stone