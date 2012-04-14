Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JULY 9. Bullfighting free festival that is celebrated in the parties in honor to San Fermin (Sanfermines celebrations) taken image the July 9, 2009 in Pamplona, Spain.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

49349080

Stock Photo ID: 49349080

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JULY 9. Bullfighting free festival that is celebrated in the parties in honor to San Fermin (Sanfermines celebrations) taken image the July 9, 2009 in Pamplona, Spain.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3558 × 2544 pixels • 11.9 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 715 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 358 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

R

Revelados.Info