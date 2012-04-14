Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
PAMPLONA, SPAIN - JULY 9. Bullfighting free festival that is celebrated in the parties in honor to San Fermin (Sanfermines celebrations) taken image the July 9, 2009 in Pamplona, Spain.
Photo Formats
3558 × 2544 pixels • 11.9 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 715 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 358 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG