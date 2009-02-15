Images

Image
Pampanga, Philippines -Feb. 15, 2009: Medical team at The 14th Hot Air Balloon Fiesta on February 15, 2009 in Pampanga, Philippines. The Hot Air Balloon featured exhibition of the military rescue.
25100404

Stock Photo ID: 25100404

Photo Formats

  • 3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Tony Magdaraog

Tony Magdaraog