Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092533721
Palo Santo tree sticks. Holy wood or sacred wood, Bursera graveolens. Mental health and meditation concept
E
By ElenaEmiliya
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alternativeamericaaromaaromatherapyartisanbackgroundbenefitsbundleburserabursera graveolensceremonyculturecutdestinationdrygraveolenshealthhealthyherbalholyincenseindigenouslightmedicinemeditationmentalnaturepaganismpaloparanormalplantrecoveryresinsacredsagesantosmudgesouthsouth americaspaspiritualsticktabletourismtraditiontraveltreewiccawildwood
Categories: Objects
Similar images
More from this artist