Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084372038
Palmyra, Syria - August 28, 2021: Cultural heritage destroyed by Islamic state.
L
By Lena Ha
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarabarab countryarab worldarchaeological sitearchaeologybaal templecultural heritagedefacementdestructionheritage destructionisis syriaisis terrorisis terroristislamislamicislamic radicalismislamic statejihadjihadistmesopotamiamiddle eastmuslim countrymuslim worldpalmyrapalmyra syriapalmyra templeradical islamromanroman cityroman ruinssyriatemplewarwar countrywar zone
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist