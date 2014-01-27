Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The palms of the father, the mother are holding the foot of the newborn baby. Feet of the newborn on the palms of the parents. Studio photography of a child's toes, heels and feet. Black white.
Edit
Infant holding mother's hands, shallow focus
Baby keeps for a daddy's finger
Beautiful Soft newborn baby feet close up

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139721863

Item ID: 2139721863

The palms of the father, the mother are holding the foot of the newborn baby. Feet of the newborn on the palms of the parents. Studio photography of a child's toes, heels and feet. Black white.

Formats

  • 7757 × 5174 pixels • 25.9 × 17.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

Vad-Len