Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Palm leaves shadow on blue wall background and pastel floor. Summer tropical beach background. Empty room for product presentation. Minimal concept.
Formats
4900 × 3267 pixels • 16.3 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG