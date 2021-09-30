Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088974512
palm leaf against textured background with deep long shadow and natural sunlight, toned in color of the year
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractbackdropblurbotanicalbright suncoconutcolor of the yearconcretecrosscurvedecorationdeep long shadowsdesigndreameffectemptyenvironmentexoticfernflorafoliagegreenleaflightlong deep shadowmodernmonochromenaturalpalmpalm leafplantreflectionretroromanticshadowsilhouettesolidsummersunlightsunnysunshinetexturetrendytropicvery periwallwallpaper
Similar images
More from this artist