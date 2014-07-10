Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Palestinian workers working in an automated bakery in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The rise in flour prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine affected Palestine economically. on March 20, 2022.
LIPETSK, RUSSIA - JUNE 15, 2017: Lipetsk Machine Tool Plant, The turner operates on a mechanical lathe. Turning works, metal processing by cutting.
Jhelum, Pakistan - December 28, 2019: Sooji Halwa Puri famous food, Pakistan
Sikar, Rajasthan, India - July 2020: Devotees worship Lord shiva in Village temple
Abyaneh, Iran - May 2019: Elder women with traditional Persian clothes is sitting in an old street
AUCKLAND - JUNE 18: Portrait of volunteers during Howick Historical Village show on June 18, 2012

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137404509

Item ID: 2137404509

Palestinian workers working in an automated bakery in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The rise in flour prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine affected Palestine economically. on March 20, 2022.

Important information

Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anas-Mohammed

Anas-Mohammed