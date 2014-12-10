Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Palestinian workers working in an automated bakery in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The rise in flour prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine affected Palestine economically. on March 20, 2022.
Bandung/ Indonesia -3 August 2020, Barista and woman baker wearing Face Shields during preparation due to Covid-19 pandemic. At Jurnalrisa, a coffee shop owned by a youtuber with 4 million subscribers
RADOVLJICA, SLOVENIA - December 9 2016: Gingerbread museum (Muzej Lectar / Lectarstvo) at Gostilna Lectar Restaurant. Free entrance.
CHIANG MAI, THAILAND- FEBRUARY 1, 2021: Selective focus of Interior design and decoration at 'BART COFFEE' Specialty cafe kiosk in the heart of Chiang mai city decorated with colorful handwriting wall
GDANSK, POLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Exhibition in the Center of Solidarnosc as on September 26, 2014 in Gdansk, Poland. The memorial museum opened on 31. 8. 2014 in the Gdansk docyard, financed by EU.
PRAGUE - MARCH 22, 2019: Festival Evolution 2019 - 15rd Spring festival of lifestyle was launched at Prague Exhibition Grounds - Holesovice.
Parola, Finland - May 2, 2019: Tank Museum in the city of Parola. The back of the German self-propelled gun of the Second World War

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137396615

Item ID: 2137396615

Palestinian workers working in an automated bakery in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The rise in flour prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine affected Palestine economically. on March 20, 2022.

Important information

Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anas-Mohammed

Anas-Mohammed