Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Palestinian workers working in an automated bakery in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The rise in flour prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine affected Palestine economically. on March 20, 2022.
Odessa, Ukraine - 25 October 2015: a polling station during the elections of regional political local deputies and mayors. The voters take the ballots and cast into the sealed ballot box.
People vote in Turkish general elections at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey on Nov. 1, 2015
MILAN, ITALY APRIL 1970: Businessmen shaking hands in the 70's
Bandung, September ‎09, ‎2019 : this is traditional wedding ceremony in indonesia
The Palestinian Elections Committee holds an important meeting with representatives of the factions and parties on running for the elections, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on March 18, 2021.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137396595

Item ID: 2137396595

Palestinian workers working in an automated bakery in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The rise in flour prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine affected Palestine economically. on March 20, 2022.

Important information

Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anas-Mohammed

Anas-Mohammed