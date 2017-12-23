Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Palestinian workers working in an automated bakery in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The rise in flour prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine affected Palestine economically. on March 20, 2022.
Turin, Italy- January 29, 2017: The Community of Sant'Egidio, every week distributes homeless people bringing them in person prepared hot meals and blankets to help them on the days of blackbird
Nawalgarh, Rajasthan/India- March 07, 2012: Grandma shared her children with sweets and toys at Nawalgarh near Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh/India - March 20,2019: A group of men pose for a photo with a local bull.
Lahore, Pakistan - 3rd Feb 2019: Butcher's shop in downtown Lahore, Pakistan
CHARTRES, FRANCE - AUGUST 29: Medieval Feast of Saint Fiacre in the city August 29, 2015

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137396533

Item ID: 2137396533

Palestinian workers working in an automated bakery in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The rise in flour prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine affected Palestine economically. on March 20, 2022.

Important information

Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anas-Mohammed

Anas-Mohammed