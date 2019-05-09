Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Palermo, Italy - May 9, 2019: top figures of Praetorian fountain against blue sky. Was built in 1554 by Francesco Camigliani. The figure of Saint Rosalia on Palazzo Pretoria ,Praetorian Palace
Formats
5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG