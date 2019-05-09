Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Palermo, Italy - May 9, 2019: single figure of an old man representing Nile of Praetorian fountain in Piazza Pretoria, Praetorian Square, bright sunny day. Was built in 1554 by Francesco Camigliani.
Edit
Fragment of ancient bas-relief at famous erotic temple in Khajuraho, India
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 9, 2017: Young Tarantine by Alexandre Schoenewerk. Musee D'Orsay. Paris, France
Seville, Spain - Sep 8, 2013: Sepulcher of the Ribera, famous family of the Spanish nobility in the XV and XVI century. Monastery of Cartuja in Seville.
Khajuraho Madhya Pradesh India October 11 2012 Close-up of the exterior sculptures on the wall of Parshvanatha temple
Roskilde, Zealand / Denmark - July 13, 2004: One of the sepulchers in Roskilde Cathedral, the burial site of Danish Kings since the 15th century.
Close up of the statues at the Notre-Dame de Paris, a medieval Catholic cathedral of Paris, France

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1535675213

Item ID: 1535675213

Palermo, Italy - May 9, 2019: single figure of an old man representing Nile of Praetorian fountain in Piazza Pretoria, Praetorian Square, bright sunny day. Was built in 1554 by Francesco Camigliani.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Palei

Irina Palei