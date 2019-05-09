Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Palermo, Italy - May 9, 2019: single figure of an old man representing Nile of Praetorian fountain in Piazza Pretoria, Praetorian Square, bright sunny day. Was built in 1554 by Francesco Camigliani.
Formats
5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG