Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Pair of well-groomed feet against from petals of red roses, isolated on a white background, please see some of my other parts of a body images:
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

29673961

Stock Photo ID: 29673961

Pair of well-groomed feet against from petals of red roses, isolated on a white background, please see some of my other parts of a body images:

Photo Formats

  • 2912 × 3750 pixels • 9.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 777 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 389 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

V

VladGavriloff

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.