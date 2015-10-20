Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
A pair of shoes on a rowing shell with red laces. These shoes were wet with with raindrops on the leather and other materials.
Photo Formats
2200 × 1850 pixels • 7.3 × 6.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 841 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 421 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.