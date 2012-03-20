Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
A pair of copper waterspouts disguised as a gargoyle with a crown are located high up on a cathedral spire in Prague are highlighted against a stormy and cloudy sky.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

8818930

Stock Photo ID: 8818930

A pair of copper waterspouts disguised as a gargoyle with a crown are located high up on a cathedral spire in Prague are highlighted against a stormy and cloudy sky.

Photo Formats

  • 1800 × 1800 pixels • 6 × 6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Matt Ragen

Matt Ragen