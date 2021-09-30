Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086137886
painting of the walls of an abandoned Orthodox church, the church of the village of Pavlovskoye, Kostroma province, Russia. The year of construction is 1840. Currently, the temple is abandoned.
Related keywords
