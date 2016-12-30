Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
A painting on glass of St. Claire holding aloft a monstrance containing the Eucharist during the Saracen attack on Assisi. By M. Lorin of Chartres, France and created in 1878.
